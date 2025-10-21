What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Neurocrine Biosciences

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $164.0, along with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.13% from the previous average price target of $156.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Buy $175.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $168.00 $163.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $195.00 $188.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $170.00 $161.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $149.00 $144.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $163.00 $158.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $144.00 $146.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $166.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $158.00 $150.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $141.00 $137.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Neurocrine Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

A Deep Dive into Neurocrine Biosciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

