WR Berkley Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $74.25, along with a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.37% from the previous average price target of $73.25.

The standing of WR Berkley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $69.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Hold $75.00 $76.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $80.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $68.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WR Berkley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of WR Berkley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of WR Berkley's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WR Berkley

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

A Deep Dive into WR Berkley's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: WR Berkley's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: WR Berkley's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

