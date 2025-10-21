What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $296.33, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.66% from the previous average price target of $272.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of ResMed among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $304.00 $298.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $280.00 - Laura Sutcliffe Citigroup Announces Buy $330.00 - Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $290.00 $270.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Laura Sutcliffe UBS Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $298.00 $274.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $270.00 $248.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ResMed's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ResMed: A Closer Look

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ResMed's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

