11 Analysts Assess Goldman Sachs Group: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $816.91, a high estimate of $870.00, and a low estimate of $750.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $738.70, the current average has increased by 10.59%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Goldman Sachs Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Neutral $750.00 $625.00 Mikhail Paramonov Freedom Capital Markets Raises Hold $794.00 $633.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $870.00 $850.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $765.00 $700.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $850.00 $720.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $828.00 $854.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $805.00 $762.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $785.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $830.00 $752.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $854.00 $706.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $855.00 $785.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Goldman Sachs Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Goldman Sachs Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Goldman Sachs Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.12% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

