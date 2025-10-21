Assessing Paycom Software: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $255.11, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.04% from the previous average price target of $255.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paycom Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $250.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $225.00 $250.00 Jacob Smith Guggenheim Announces Buy $270.00 - Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $246.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $310.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $215.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $290.00 $285.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $258.00 $244.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paycom Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Paycom Software's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Paycom Software: A Closer Look

Founded in 1998, Paycom is a human capital management software-as-a-service provider addressing customer requirements surrounding payroll, talent acquisition, talent management, HR management, as well as time and labor. The company primarily services midsize businesses within the United States, targeting businesses with 50-10,000 employees. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions providing access to its HCM platform. To a lesser extent, the company also generates revenue from implementation services provided to customers as well as interest income generated from customer funds. As of fiscal 2024, the company serviced slightly over 37,500 customers and stored data on over 7 million employees.

Paycom Software: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Paycom Software's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycom Software's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycom Software's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycom Software's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Paycom Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

