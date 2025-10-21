Expert Outlook: Victory Capital Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Victory Capital Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.21% from the previous average price target of $72.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Victory Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $72.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $67.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $74.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Victory Capital Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Victory Capital Holdings's Background

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

A Deep Dive into Victory Capital Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victory Capital Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 59.92% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

