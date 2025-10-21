Expert Outlook: Wintrust Financial Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wintrust Financial, presenting an average target of $160.5, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $150.67, the current average has increased by 6.52%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Wintrust Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Buy $160.00 $165.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $166.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $151.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Get to Know Wintrust Financial Better

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Breaking Down Wintrust Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wintrust Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Wintrust Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

