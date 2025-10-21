What Analysts Are Saying About Cinemark Holdings Stock

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.17, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 2.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.00.

The perception of Cinemark Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $33.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cinemark Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cinemark Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cinemark Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cinemark Holdings's Background

Cinemark Holdings Inc is a geographically diverse operator in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States. The company generates revenue from filmed entertainment box office receipts and concession sales, with additional revenue from screen advertising, screen rentals, and other revenue streams, such as transactional fees, vendor marketing promotions, studio trailer placements, meeting rentals, and electronic video games located in some of the theatres.

Cinemark Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cinemark Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cinemark Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cinemark Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cinemark Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

