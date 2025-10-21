Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Crocs

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $91.7, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.71% lower than the prior average price target of $112.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crocs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $98.00 $99.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $75.00 $95.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $120.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $99.00 $135.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $127.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $119.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $89.00 $129.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Crocs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Crocs's Background

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Financial Insights: Crocs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -29.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

