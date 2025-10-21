Where MARA Holdings Stands With Analysts

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MARA Holdings, revealing an average target of $25.22, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.06, the current average has increased by 14.32%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of MARA Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $26.00 $19.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Neutral $18.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MARA Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MARA Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Financial Milestones: MARA Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MARA Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.31% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 338.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.