6 Analysts Assess Viant Technology: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.08, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $14.50. A decline of 17.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Viant Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $14.50 - Tom White DA Davidson Announces Buy $15.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $19.00 $20.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viant Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viant Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viant Technology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Viant Technology: A Closer Look

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. It operates a cloud-based demand side platform ("DSP") that is used by marketers and its advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of its advertising across channels, including connected TV (CTV), streaming audio, digital out-of-home, mobile and desktop.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Viant Technology

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Viant Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.2% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viant Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Viant Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.