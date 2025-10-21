Franklin Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 3 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.62, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.05% from the previous average price target of $21.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Franklin Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $23.00 $25.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $26.00 - Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $22.00 $19.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $25.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Franklin Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Franklin Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of July 2025, Franklin had $1.617 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (27%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (5%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (56% of AUM) and institutional accounts (41%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 31% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

