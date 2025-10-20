Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss FTAI Aviation Stock

Analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $207.89, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.02% from the previous average price target of $170.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Madrid BTIG Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Josh Sullivan Jones Trading Announces Buy $306.00 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $150.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $160.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $138.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $180.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FTAI Aviation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FTAI Aviation analyst ratings.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Key Indicators: FTAI Aviation's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 52.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 167.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, FTAI Aviation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.