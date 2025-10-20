What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albertsons Companies

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.8, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 6.06% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Albertsons Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Kendall Toscano B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $24.00 $27.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $31.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albertsons Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albertsons Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 26% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

Albertsons Companies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

