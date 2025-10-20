Expert Outlook: Regions Finl Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.0, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.4% increase from the previous average price target of $28.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Regions Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $26.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $30.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regions Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Regions Finl's Background

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regions Finl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

