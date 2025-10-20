4 Analysts Assess GeneDx Holdings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $127.5, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average reflects an increase of 24.18% from the previous average price target of $102.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of GeneDx Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $155.00 - David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into GeneDx Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GeneDx Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About GeneDx Holdings

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The company is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

Breaking Down GeneDx Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GeneDx Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GeneDx Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GeneDx Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.