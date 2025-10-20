Where Apple Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 39 analysts provided ratings for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|13
|15
|8
|3
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|5
|8
|3
|1
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.67, with a high estimate of $315.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a 4.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $243.04.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apple by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ananda Baruah
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$226.00
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$205.16
|$205.82
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$298.00
|$240.00
|Jay Goldberg
|Seaport Global
|Announces
|Buy
|$310.00
|-
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$310.00
|$270.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$305.00
|$300.00
|Toni Sacconaghi
|Bernstein
|Announces
|Outperform
|$290.00
|-
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Helena Wang
|Phillip Securities
|Announces
|Reduce
|$200.00
|-
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$290.00
|$260.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$260.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Neutral
|$241.00
|$223.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Hold
|$205.82
|$190.67
|Craig Moffett
|MoffettNathanson
|Announces
|Neutral
|$225.00
|-
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Michael Ng
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$266.00
|$266.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Ananda Baruah
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Hold
|$226.00
|$230.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Announces
|Outperform
|$250.00
|-
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$240.00
|Samik Chatterjee
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$250.00
|David Vogt
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$220.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Srini Pajjuir
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Raises
|Underweight
|$180.00
|$173.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Neutral
|$223.00
|$217.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$235.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$235.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$217.00
|$217.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
To gain a panoramic view of Apple's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.
Delving into Apple's Background
Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.
Apple's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Apple's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
