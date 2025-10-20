Where Apple Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 39 analysts provided ratings for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 15 8 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 1 0 2M Ago 6 4 5 1 0 3M Ago 5 8 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.67, with a high estimate of $315.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a 4.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $243.04.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apple by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $315.00 $226.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Lowers Underperform $205.16 $205.82 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $298.00 $240.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $310.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $290.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $310.00 $270.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $305.00 $300.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Outperform $290.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Helena Wang Phillip Securities Announces Reduce $200.00 - Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $241.00 $223.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $205.82 $190.67 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $225.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $266.00 $266.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $226.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $250.00 - Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $245.00 $245.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $173.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $223.00 $217.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $235.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $217.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Apple's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Delving into Apple's Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Apple's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.