Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss SPX Technologies Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $206.5, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $202.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.46% increase from the previous average price target of $182.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SPX Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Hold $209.00 - Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $205.00 - Andrew Obin B of A Securities Announces Neutral $202.00 - Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $182.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SPX Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SPX Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SPX Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

SPX Technologies Inc supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company through two reportable segments. The HVAC segment which generates the majority of the revenue for the company, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. Geographically, the company has its operations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, and Others.

SPX Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SPX Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SPX Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SPX Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, SPX Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

