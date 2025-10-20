Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Tronox Holdings Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.31, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Experiencing a 27.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $5.94.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tronox Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Underperform $3.50 $4.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $3.90 $3.60 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Underperform $4.00 - Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.50 $7.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $8.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $3.60 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tronox Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tronox Holdings: A Closer Look

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the majority of revenue.

Breaking Down Tronox Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Tronox Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, Tronox Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

