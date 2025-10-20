Assessing Gaming and Leisure Props: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.16, along with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $49.25. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.57% lower than the prior average price target of $52.46.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gaming and Leisure Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $51.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $51.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $55.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $59.00 $60.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $49.25 $51.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Gaming and Leisure Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gaming and Leisure Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Gaming and Leisure Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

