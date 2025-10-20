Where Telos Stands With Analysts

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.88, with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Marking an increase of 62.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $3.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Telos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $9.00 $6.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $4.00 $2.25 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $4.50 $2.25 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $6.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Telos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Telos compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Telos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Telos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Telos

Telos Corp offers technologically forwarded, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. Its business has two reportable and operating segments namely Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, and the Secure Networks focuses on enterprise security. The company derives maximum revenue from the Security Solutions segment.

Key Indicators: Telos's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Telos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -26.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telos's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Telos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

