Unity Software Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for Unity Software (NYSE:U) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Unity Software, presenting an average target of $38.45, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 15.15% from the previous average price target of $33.39.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Unity Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $29.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Raises Hold $40.80 $37.50 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $25.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $24.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $25.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $39.00 $39.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $29.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Announces Sell $25.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Unity Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Unity Software's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Financial Insights: Unity Software

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Unity Software faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.85% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

