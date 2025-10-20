19 Analysts Assess Fortinet: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 13 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 13 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $89.21, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. A decline of 18.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fortinet is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $67.00 $78.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $105.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $105.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $85.00 $115.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $95.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $110.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $110.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $125.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $110.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Underperform $75.00 $87.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $110.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $85.00 $125.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $90.00 $135.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $110.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $95.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fortinet's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Financial Milestones: Fortinet's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fortinet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fortinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

