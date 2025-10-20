Expert Outlook: Telos Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.88, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a 62.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $3.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Telos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $9.00 $6.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $4.00 $2.25 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $4.50 $2.25 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $6.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Telos compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Telos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Telos: A Closer Look

Telos Corp offers technologically forwarded, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. Its business has two reportable and operating segments namely Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, and the Secure Networks focuses on enterprise security. The company derives maximum revenue from the Security Solutions segment.

Telos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Telos's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Telos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -26.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telos's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

