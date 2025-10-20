Where Gaming and Leisure Props Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $52.16, with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $49.25. This current average has decreased by 0.57% from the previous average price target of $52.46.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gaming and Leisure Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $51.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $51.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $55.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $59.00 $60.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $49.25 $51.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gaming and Leisure Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gaming and Leisure Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Gaming and Leisure Props Better

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Gaming and Leisure Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.74% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.58.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

