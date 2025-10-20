Demystifying Neurocrine Biosciences: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $163.08, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. Observing a 4.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $156.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Neurocrine Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $168.00 $163.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $195.00 $188.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $170.00 $161.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $149.00 $144.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $163.00 $158.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $144.00 $146.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $166.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $158.00 $150.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $141.00 $137.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Financial Insights: Neurocrine Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Neurocrine Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

