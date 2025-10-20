Deep Dive Into DoubleVerify Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. Marking an increase of 3.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of DoubleVerify Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.50 $18.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into DoubleVerify Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into DoubleVerify Holdings's Background

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into DoubleVerify Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.