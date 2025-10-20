A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MasTec Through 18 Analysts

Ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MasTec, presenting an average target of $233.83, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.64% from the previous average price target of $202.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of MasTec among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $240.00 $200.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $236.00 $205.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $235.00 $214.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $237.00 $198.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $209.00 Tim Moore Clear Street Announces Buy $290.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $248.00 $219.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $252.00 $218.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $252.00 $206.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $227.00 - Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $215.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $227.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $219.00 $220.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $198.00 $181.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $196.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MasTec's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MasTec's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MasTec's Background

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MasTec

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MasTec's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

