Demystifying Lincoln Electric Holdings: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $267.25, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.2% from the previous average price target of $240.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lincoln Electric Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $235.00 Tom Hayes Roth Capital Announces Buy $279.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $250.00 $236.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $280.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lincoln Electric Holdings's market standing.

Get to Know Lincoln Electric Holdings Better

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. Its portfolio includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $4 billion in sales in 2024.

Lincoln Electric Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln Electric Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.56% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln Electric Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Electric Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lincoln Electric Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

