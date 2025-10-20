Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Tempus AI Stock

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tempus AI, presenting an average target of $88.71, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has increased by 18.28% from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Tempus AI among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $110.00 - Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tempus AI's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tempus AI's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tempus AI: A Closer Look

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 89.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

