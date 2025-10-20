Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Corcept Therapeutics Stock

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $138.0, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $121.00. A decline of 1.43% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Corcept Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $140.00 $137.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $137.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $121.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Corcept Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corcept Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol. The company's compounds are being evaluated in clinical trials as potential treatments for a variety of serious disorders - hypercortisolism, advanced ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, ALS, and MASH.

Corcept Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Corcept Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.