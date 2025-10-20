Expert Outlook: Sempra Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sempra (NYSE:SRE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sempra, revealing an average target of $92.43, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.29% increase from the previous average price target of $80.17.

The perception of Sempra by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $80.00 Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $105.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $88.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $93.00 $86.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $93.00 $86.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $71.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sempra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra will hold a 25% ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sempra faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Sempra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

