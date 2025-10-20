Where NNN REIT Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Marking an increase of 1.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of NNN REIT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $43.00 $44.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $44.00 $43.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $46.00 $44.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NNN REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into NNN REIT's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NNN REIT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About NNN REIT

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NNN REIT

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NNN REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.