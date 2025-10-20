Analyst Expectations For State Street's Future

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of State Street (NYSE:STT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for State Street, presenting an average target of $130.14, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.36% increase from the previous average price target of $119.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of State Street by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $135.00 $132.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $130.00 $109.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $130.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $125.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $117.00 Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of State Street's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

Delving into State Street's Background

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $49 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and $5.1 trillion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

A Deep Dive into State Street's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: State Street's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.