Breaking Down Four Corners Property Tr: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Tr (NYSE:FCPT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.83, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.35%.

The standing of Four Corners Property Tr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $29.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $29.00 $30.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Four Corners Property Tr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Four Corners Property Tr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Four Corners Property Tr

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust predominantly engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates majority of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.

Financial Insights: Four Corners Property Tr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Four Corners Property Tr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Four Corners Property Tr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Four Corners Property Tr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Four Corners Property Tr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Four Corners Property Tr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

