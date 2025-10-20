The Analyst Verdict: Parsons In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Parsons (NYSE:PSN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.88, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.04% increase from the previous average price target of $84.12.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Parsons. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $93.00 $87.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $84.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $81.00 $80.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $78.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Parsons's Background

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Parsons

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Parsons's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

