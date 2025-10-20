What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Healthcare Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.94% increase from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Healthcare Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $19.00 - Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $23.00 - Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Healthcare Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Healthcare Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthcare Realty Trust analyst ratings.

Get to Know Healthcare Realty Trust Better

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Healthcare Realty Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.