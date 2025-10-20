9 Analysts Assess Ally Financial: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.33, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has increased by 6.22% from the previous average price target of $46.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Ally Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $43.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $51.00 $56.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $44.00 $45.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $52.00 $47.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $42.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $59.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $37.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ally Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ally Financial's Background

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Financial Insights: Ally Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ally Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ally Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, Ally Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

