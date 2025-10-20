Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Dycom Industries

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dycom Industries, revealing an average target of $304.11, a high estimate of $336.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has increased by 7.8% from the previous average price target of $282.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dycom Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $320.00 $306.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $336.00 $296.00 Alexander Waters B of A Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $299.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $295.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $300.00 $290.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $296.00 $288.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dycom Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dycom Industries's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Dycom Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dycom Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

