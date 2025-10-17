What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Graphic Packaging Holding

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.4, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 13.56% from the previous average price target of $23.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Graphic Packaging Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $25.00 Anojja Shah UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Graphic Packaging Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Graphic Packaging Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Graphic Packaging Holding analyst ratings.

Discovering Graphic Packaging Holding: A Closer Look

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

A Deep Dive into Graphic Packaging Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Graphic Packaging Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

