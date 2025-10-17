21 Analysts Have This To Say About Boston Scientific

Ratings for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $125.62, along with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 2.4% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $122.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $133.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $125.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $132.00 $131.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $128.00 $123.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $128.00 $127.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $132.00 $127.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Maintains Buy $127.00 $127.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $118.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $124.00 $121.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $118.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $124.00 $118.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $117.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

