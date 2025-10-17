Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For SS&C Technologies Hldgs

SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $99.75, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.82% increase from the previous average price target of $93.38.

A clear picture of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $101.00 $95.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $108.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $102.00 $98.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $90.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Neutral $94.00 $86.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $75.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SS&C Technologies Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SS&C Technologies Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SS&C Technologies Hldgs Better

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. Acquisitions are a large part of SS&C's history. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

Breaking Down SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SS&C Technologies Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.88% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

