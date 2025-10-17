The Analyst Verdict: United Airlines Holdings In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $129.12, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.38% from the previous average price target of $113.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive United Airlines Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $128.00 $131.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $115.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $109.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $100.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $105.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $131.00 $114.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $149.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know United Airlines Holdings Better

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, United Airlines Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

