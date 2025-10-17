Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Simon Property Group

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $183.5, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $169.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.74% from the previous average price target of $178.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $188.00 $187.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $170.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $187.00 $183.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $170.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $173.00 $163.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $169.00 $168.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $184.00 $180.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $179.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Simon Property Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Simon Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 254 properties: 114 traditional malls, 108 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and 12 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $736 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 14 countries.

Financial Insights: Simon Property Group

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Simon Property Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

