The Analyst Verdict: Sonoco Prods In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sonoco Prods, revealing an average target of $52.67, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A 1.24% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sonoco Prods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $57.00 $58.00 Anojja Shah UBS Lowers Neutral $46.00 $50.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sonoco Prods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sonoco Prods's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sonoco Prods: A Closer Look

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Sonoco Prods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sonoco Prods's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sonoco Prods's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonoco Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonoco Prods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sonoco Prods's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

