5 Analysts Have This To Say About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $50.6, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.06% from the previous average price target of $42.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $44.00 $38.00 Nicholas Lorusso TD Cowen Announces Buy $60.00 - Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Roger Song Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Better

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab.

Breaking Down Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 44.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

