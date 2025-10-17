Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Magna International

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Magna International (NYSE:MGA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $47.3, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.60, the current average has increased by 6.05%.

The standing of Magna International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Goldman Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.00 $44.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $40.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $45.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $49.00 $46.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $46.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00 Ty Collin CIBC Raises Neutral $47.00 $46.00 Brian Morrison TD Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Magna International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magna International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Magna International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Magna International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Magna International's Background

Magna International prides itself on an entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines the distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contract vehicle assembly. In 2024, 48% of Magna's USD 42.8 billion of revenue came from North America, while Europe accounted for approximately 37% and Asia the remainder. The firm's top six customers constituted 72.9% of revenue, with the top three being GM, Mercedes, and Ford. GM was the largest contributor at 15.4%. Magna was founded in 1957, has over 170,000 employees, and is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Financial Insights: Magna International

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Magna International's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.98% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magna International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magna International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Magna International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

