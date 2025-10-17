The Analyst Verdict: Kymera Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $68.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.24% increase from the previous average price target of $56.50.

The perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $60.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $63.00 $53.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $53.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $60.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $70.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kymera Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kymera Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Financial Milestones: Kymera Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kymera Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -55.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -667.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Kymera Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

