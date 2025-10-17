7 Analysts Have This To Say About M&T Bank

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $227.71, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $208.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $222.40, the current average has increased by 2.39%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of M&T Bank among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $217.00 $227.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $208.00 $207.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $225.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $222.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $251.00 $236.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $228.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind M&T Bank

M&T Bank is a US regional bank with roughly $210 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, the bank's footprint is mostly concentrated in New England and the US Mid-Atlantic. M&T Bank boasts a community banking approach, and boasts over 900 branches in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Apart from retail and commercial banking, M&T Bank also has wealth management operations through Wilmington Trust and a partnership with LPL Financial, and a corporate trust businesses.

M&T Bank's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, M&T Bank showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

