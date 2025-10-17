Demystifying BrightSpring Health: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.6, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.41% from the previous average price target of $27.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BrightSpring Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $32.00 $26.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $27.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $27.50

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BrightSpring Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BrightSpring Health compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BrightSpring Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BrightSpring Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BrightSpring Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering BrightSpring Health: A Closer Look

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions, Provider Services and others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

BrightSpring Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BrightSpring Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BrightSpring Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BrightSpring Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

